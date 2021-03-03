Hot In Kitchen - Pork Schnitzel

Pork Schnitzel Centre cut pork loin chops or whole loin cut into steaks 2 eggs 1 cup Breadcrumbs 1 cup Panko 1 tbsp corn starch 2 tsp smoked paprika 2 tsp seasoned salt 1 tbsp oregano 2 cups buttermilk (can use regular milk soured with vinegar as well) Trim pork chops or loin steaks of any hard fat. On a cutting board or hard surface, use a meat mallet, rolling pin or the bottom of a flat pot to GENTLY pound out the chops into 1/4" to 1/2" cutlets. (go easy and take your time) Once pork cutlets have been pounded out, marinate them for an hour in the fridge. For the marinade mix the eggs, the cornstarch, and the buttermilk. When it comes time to cook, heat about 3/4" to 1" of oil in a skillet. Mix the breadcrumbs and Panko, flour, and spices in a bowl, and use this to coat your cutlets. Fry for 2-3 mins per side in the hot oil to seal the cutlet. You want them a nice golden brown. Finish on a baking sheet in a 350F oven for about 7-10 minutes. Serve with gravy. mushrooms and onions, mushroom soup sauce... whatever you like! These cutlets also make a really nice hot sandwich with tomato sauce.