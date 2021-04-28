Hot In Kitchen - Pork Souvlaki

Dan's Souvlaki 1 lemon 1/3 cup olive oil 1/4 cup soy sauce 1 tbsp oregano 3 cloves garlic Pork Tenderloin - Cut into 1" cubes Mix all marinade ingredients together in a large bowl and mix in your pork cubes. Let them soak for 2-3 hours, a 4th hour is even better. Thread your pork cubes onto skewers and fire your grill or skillet. Cook the pork to an internal temperature of 145F-150. Pork dries out quickly when it's over cooked, so pay close attention to your thermometer while these are cooking. This marinade works equally well if you want to do a chicken version! Serve with a nice rice pilaf and Greek Salad!