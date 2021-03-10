Hot In Kitchen - Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich Baby Back Ribs (Count on needing a minimum of 4 bones per person) Sub buns, Small Crusty Buns or even bake your own bun Bulls Eye - "Old West Hickory" sauce Sliced Dill Pickles Slivered Onions This recipe needs a few hours to make - mainly because of the cook time on the ribs. You can cheat this step by picking up some already prepared hot ribs from the deli counter, or even in a pinch, you can start with the vac-pack pre-cooked ribs that you'll find at the store with the bacon. Cook your ribs to done, meat should be falling off the bone. Cut bun in half, and place enough of the rib rack on the bun to cover end to end. Once the rib rack is on the bread, carefully remove the bones by pulling them out. You want to try and maintain the integrity of the rack as much as possible. Pour on the Old West Hickory sauce and cover it well. Next, add enough sliced dill pickles to completely cover this sandwich, and finish with your slivered onions. Add the top bun and you are ready to go! I also recommend placing the sandwich back in the warm over for a few minutes. The sandwich is nicer warmed up just a little bit.