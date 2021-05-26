Hot In The Kitchen - Homemade Lemonade

We are doing lemonade today You will need: 8 lemons 2 cups of sugar 7-8 cups of water Start by making a simple syrup for this drink. In a saucepan, combine 2 cups of sugar and 2 cups of water. If you want your lemonade less sweet, roll back equal amounts of sugar and water. Mix the sugar in well and bring to a slow rolling boil. Allow it to roll for a minute or two, and then remove from heat. Squeeze your 8 lemons for the juice. Run the juice through a strainer to remove seeds and pulp (unless you want the pulp included). Add the lemon juice and simple syrup to your pitcher. Next add in 6 cups of cold water and combine well. Top the pitcher off with a generous amount of ice cubes and you are ready for service! A sprig of mint and/or a thin slice of lemon in your glass makes this drink extra nice.