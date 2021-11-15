Toy Mountain Brockville

MOVE 104.9 and BOUNCE 103.7’s Toy Mountain campaign is back!

Presented by Brockville Hyundai

Every year we come together to help families in need this holiday season

This year your donations will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Kingston!

With special thanks to Leon’s Furniture Brockville, Carefree Pools Ltd., McDougall Insurance Brockville, and Thousand Islands Hearing.

To drop off a donation, visit one of these participating locations:

Brockville Hyundai

770 Stewart Blvd.

McDougall Insurance

35 King St. West

Leon's Furniture Brockville

2399 Parkedale Ave.