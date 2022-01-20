Resources - Fort St John / Dawson Creek / Fort Nelson
If you are in crisis, please go to your nearest hospital or call 911 immediately. For additional resources or tools for you or someone close to you, consider these options...
Peace by Peace Tapping
Mental health service
9312 104 Ave, Fort St. John
(250) 271-0580
BC Child & Youth Mental Health
Pioneer Square, 9840 100 Ave., Fort St. John
(250) 263-0121
Peace Country Renewal Ministries Society
9807 101 Ave., Fort St. John
(250) 785-7768
Northern Health - Mental Health & Addiction Services
Fort St John
10011 96th Street - Fort St John, BC
Phone: 250-263-6080
Dawson Creek
1001 110th Avenue, Dawson Creek, BC
Phone: 250-719-6525 Toll free: 1-888-592-2711
After Hours or Emergency Line: 1-888-562-1214
Fort Nelson
5217 Airport Drive, Fort Nelson, BC
Phone: 250-774-7092
Peace River Mental Health Clinic AHS
10015 98 Street, Peace River, AB
(780) 624-6151
Addiction and Mental Health - Adult and Youth Intake
Assertive Outreach Services
Walk In Counselling Services
780-624-6151 (General & Referral Line)
Tollfree 1-877-823-6433, 1-877-303-2642 (24-Hour Helpline)
Peace of Mind Counselling and Therapy
Peace River, AB
(587) 205-5682
South Peace Community Resources Society
Dawson Creek
10110 13 Street, Dawson Creek, BC
(250) 782-9174
Fort St John
10411-100th Ave, Fort St John, BC
(250) 785-5702
Peace Counselling & Clinical Hypnotherapy Services
1323 102 Ave, Dawson Creek
(250) 782-1514
Toll free: 1-877-708-2143