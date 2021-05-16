MOVE 98.5 Weekend Blowout
Recap the week and all of Today's Best Music. MOVE 98.5 gives you the news on everything that happened around Kelowna and the exclusives on the Music Industry and Entertainment.
The free iHeartRadio app is available on Web, iOS, Android, Alexa, automobiles and more.View all apps
Find your favourite artists, hit play and listen to their best songs along with similar artists.
Recap the week and all of Today's Best Music. MOVE 98.5 gives you the news on everything that happened around Kelowna and the exclusives on the Music Industry and Entertainment.