100 Women Who Care Fredericton

100 Women Who Care brings together local women to make a large impact within their community. We meet four times per year and bring $100 to be donated to one of the three charities presenting that night. Therefore, 100 women x $100 = $10,000

But it doesn’t stop there! We don’t stop at 100 women; in fact, the more the merrier! We are looking to make the biggest local and immediate charitable impact we can. 100% of the proceeds go towards the winning charity that night.