The Annual Fredericton Marathon will soon be up and running again for its 45th anniversary. From May 12th -14th runners will be taking part in various races such as the One Miler, 5 km Run/Walk, 3 km Run/Walk, 1 km/500m Run/Walk Youth Fun Run (ages 2 – 12), 10 km Run/Walk, 21.1 km Run/Walk and the 42.2 km Run Only event. You do not want to miss out on this once a year event! https://frederictonmarathon.com/