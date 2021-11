Santa is coming!!

On Saturday, November 27th at 5pm, Santa makes his way to the South Side of Fredericton with Fredericton’s Santa Claus Parade!

The parade will form up on St Anne’s Point Blvd, and start on Queen Street St at Regent St and end at Northumberland!

Bring a new unwrapped toy… help fill our Toy Box along with our friends from McDonalds, the Nashwaaksis Lions Club, Kiers Marketing and the Salvation Army!

Happy Holidays from Move 106.9!