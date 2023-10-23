Fredericton SPCA Pet Pawlooza

Join the Fredericton SPCA for their first annual Pet Pawlooza from 10AM-4PM at the Capital Exhibit Center! Presented by Global Pet Foods and Paw & Order. There are 200 Wag Bags to give out to the first 200 people! Entry by donation ~ Pets allowed on leash.



- Over 40 Pet Related Vendors (Pet Services, Grooming, Treats, Massage, Training, Photography, Rescues, etc.)

- Santa Pet Photos

- Face Painting with MN Painting

- Kids Craft Corner

- Magic Shows with Jesse Campbell Magic

- Pet Themed Tattoos

- 30 minute Information Sessions from 11AM-2:30PM

Details here: Pet PAWLooza

Supported by MOVE 106.9!