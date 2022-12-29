Welcome some warmth into winter during Frostival! Celebrations are just around the corner and thereʼs a calendar full of wintertime fun waiting to be discovered. From January 19th to February 5th, make the most of winter in the Capital Region by discovering over one hundred and fifty Frostival events. With dozens of live performances, artist workshops, snowy outdoor

activities, and endless selections of local food and drink – thereʼs something for everyone. Visit www.frostival.ca and discover the wonder of winter.