Dr. Strang has a message for you if you're shopping for non-essentials

Dr. Strang has a message for you if you're shopping for non-essentials

Did you notice non-essential items blocked off this weekend? Hear Dr. Strang's clear message to Nova Scotians 👆 (Photo: CTV Atlantic News) Did you notice non-essential items blocked off this weekend? Hear Dr. Strang's clear message to Nova Scotians 👆 (Photo: CTV Atlantic News)