The contest with all the BELLS and WHISTLES is coming back to MOVE Radio!

Move Radio’s BIKE A DAY IN MAY is BACK!

We’re gearing YOU up for summer with a brand new CCM Mountain Bike provided by Canadian Tire – EVERY. SINGLE. DAY. IN. MAY!

To win, listen to Move 100 for the texting keyword weekdays at 9:00am and weekends at 1:00pm – text it back to us within 10 minutes and you could be winning the Bike of the Day!

You may text 100 24 7 a maximum of 1 time per keyword. You will only have 10 minutes after the keyword is announced to send in your text.

Standard rates apply to text inquiries

How to enter the contest:

On your cell phone, start a new text message Enter the destination number: 100 24 7 Enter the keyword announced that day (Weekdays at 9:00am AT, Weekends at 1:00pm AT) Send your message You will receive a confirmation message to let you know we got your entry It doesn’t cost you more than to text a friend!

Please email help@magnetmobile.com for any mobile services questions and customer service.

Click here to check out our Frequently asked questions

CCM Mountain Bikes provided by participating local Canadian Tire stores in HRM (Dartmouth Crossing, Quinpool Road, Sackville, Cole Harbour, Bayers Lake, Bedford).

*Winners must pickup their bike from pre-selected Canadian Tire location. There will be no product transfers between stores.

Mini Rules for the Bike-a-Day Contest

No purchase necessary. THE POTENTIAL WINNER MUST ANSWER THE CALL, OR BE AVAILABLE TO COME TO THE TELEPHONE, TO BE ELIGIBLE TO WIN. Contest starts at 1:00 p.m. AT on May 1, 2021 and closes on May 31, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. AT. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. There are thirty-one (31) prizes available to be won, valued from $349.99 to $499.99. The odds of winning a prize will depend on the number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable daily draw. The number of prizes available to be won throughout the contest will decrease as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at https://www.iheartradio.ca/move/halifax.