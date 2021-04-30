Let's Celebrate Mom!

When it comes to Mother’s Day Gifts, Mom really does know best. So this year, Move Radio wants to partner with The Vault to make sure Mom gets the best Mother’s Day Gift possible - the gift she picks out for herself!

During Mother’s Day Weekend we’ll give listeners a chance to qualify to win their Mother’s Day gift by picking the best gift for themselves (or, their mom!)

Three times each day on Saturday (10am, 12pm, 2pm) & Sunday (2pm, 4pm, 6pm) we will play a cue to call for listeners to try and qualify by telling us which one of three products from The Vault they think would make the best Mothers Day gift. At the end of the weekend we’ll randomly select one winner to receive a $500 Gift Card to The Vault!

