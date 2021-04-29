Play Would You Rather with Erin and Peter - a little charm goes a long way!

What better way to celebrate mom this year than by gifting her with something extra special from Charm Diamond Centres!

All week leading up to Mother’s Day, between 5:30am and 10am, the Move 100 Morning Show will give listeners the chance to play Would You Rather: Mother’s Edition on our Facebook page. Each morning we’ll post a different Would You Rather question where listeners just need to comment with their choice in order to enter.

At the end of the Morning Show each day we’ll select one lucky person who will qualify to win the Grand Prize of a $1,000 Gift Card to Charm Diamond Centres. And just for qualifying, they will also automatically win the Daily Qualifying Prize of a $50 Gift Card to Charm!

Then on Friday, May 7, the Morning Show will select a Grand Prize winner from the five qualifiers. They’ll be all set for Mother’s Day with some new bling from Charm Diamond Centres!

Now, more than ever, a little Charm goes a long way.

Mini Rules for the Contest

No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply. Contest starts at 5:30 a.m. AT on May 3, 2021, and closes on May 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. AT. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia who are sixteen (16) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five daily prizes is $50 CAD. Approximate retail value of the grand prize is $1,000 CAD. The number of daily prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded.

Complete rules and regulations