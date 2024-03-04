K8 Kares - The Dartmouth Community Fridge

The Dartmouth Community Frodge was developed by residents living in downtown Dartmouth who saw a need in their community. The project is supported by Christ Church and the Public Good Society of Dartmouth. The goal of the project is to help those who are hungry by providing barrier free access to free food, 24 hours a day, 7 days per week; taking whatever it is they need.

The DCF is for the community and by the community. Their mission is to provide more reliable access to free, quality food in Downtown Dartmouth

People are encouraged to take what they need and leave if they can. Anyone can access food from the fridge when they need it. People can also bring food to the fridge at any time. It is a judgment free place.

Volunteers work to shop for food, stock the fridge, keep things clean and organized. The Dartmouth Community Fridge is completely volunteer led and organized!

To learn more and support the Dartmouth Community Fridge, visit theor Facebook page HERE