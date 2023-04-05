On-Site Contesting Rules

Remotes On Location

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

The Remotes On Location contest (the “Contest”) starts at 12:01 a.m. Atlantic Time ("AT") on Saturday, April 1, 2023 and closes on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. AT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

The Contest sponsor are Move 100 101.3 Virgin Radio (each, a “Station”, collectively the “Stations”) , divisions of Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter collectively referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).

To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Nova Scotia, Canada and be nineteen (19) years of age or older. Employees of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfilment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a Move 100 or 101.3 Virgin Radio contest prize valued at over $500 in the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize) and persons domiciled with any such winner are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

TO ENTER the Contest during the Contest Period:



a. ​IN PERSON: Visit one of the Stations’ events at the time, date and location as indicated on the Contest page located at move100halifax.com or 1013virginradio.com (each, a “Contest Page”), fully complete the official entry form; and drop it in the ballot box placed onsite (the “Event Entry”). The Contest Page will be updated with new events; however, event locations, dates and times are subject to change without notice, at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Event Entries must include your name, age group, ten digit telephone number and email address. An Event Entry will be rejected if not fully completed and submitted at the same event from which it was obtained. Limit of one (1) Event Entry per individual per event. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than once per event, all your Event Entries will be void. In the event of a dispute with respect to Event Entries, Event Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the person whose name appears on the ballot.



b. BY EMAIL: To enter the Contest by email, send an email to Gwen.Watt@bellmedia.ca with “Win Live on Location” in the subject line and your first and last name address, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Limit of one (1) Email Entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to exceed the foregoing entry limit, all your Email Entries will be void. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address



Event Entries and Email Entries shall be referred to as “Entries”, each an “Entry”.

PRIZE: There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of one (1) cheque for one thousand dollars ($1,000) CAD remitted to the winner. Prize must be accepted as awarded and may not be sold or transferred. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable.

PRIZE DRAW: On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 9:00 a.m. AT, a random draw (the “Prize Draw”) will take place at Bell Media Inc., Halifax, Nova Scotia from among all eligible Entries received from the start of the Contest. The first Entry drawn will be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received for both Stations during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact the potential winner to notify potential winner that they may have won the Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the Prize Draw. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

In order to be declared a winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, they have read, complied and understood these Rules, grant all consents required, agree to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorize the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use their name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accept the Prize as offered and release the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than July 10, 2023. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.

By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

All Entries become property of the Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). The Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual they find to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 2900 Agricola St, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3K 6A7.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Mini Rules for the Contest

No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply. Contest starts at 12:01 a.m. AT on April 1, 2023 and closes on June 30, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. AT. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia, Canada who are nineteen (19) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,000 CAD. The odds of winning the prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period for Move 100 and 101.3 Virgin. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at https://www.iheartradio.ca/move/halifax.