How To Support The Black Community In Nova Scotia & Around The World
Following the death of George Floyd, protests and long overdue conversations on racism have been sparked worldwide.
In the wake of Floyd's death, many are asking how to support, educate themselves and donate to Black initiatives and organizations both locally and globally.
Whether it's by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning...there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your solidarity.
Amplifying Black voices is not only important, it is imperative.
It is time to show up, speak up, and act.
Below are links of resources and recommendations.
SUPPORT TIME/$$:
Black Lives Matter Solidarity Fund NS
Canadian Civil Liberties Association
902 ManUp
Black Health Alliance
The Africville Heritage Trust
Black Youth Helpline
Hope Blooms
Birchtown Black Loyalist Society
The Black Cultural Society / Centre for Nova Scotia
SUPPORT BLACK BUSINESSES:
Family Over Fame Clothing
Classic Soles
Brawta Jamaican Cuisine
Soli Productions
Lux Handmade
Marcus Simmonds Fitness
DC Woodworks
Kreations by Kemmy
The Bin Doctor
Beautiful Linen Rentals
Life Out Loud
Honest Kitchen
Lisa's Holistic Rehab - Occupational Therapy and Neurofeedback Inc.
LEARN OUR SHARED HISTORY:
READ:
The Hate U Give - by Angie Thomas
Women, Race & Class - by Angela Y. Davis
Your Silence Will Not Protect You - by Audre Lorde
Black People Are Tired - an article by Dawn Stanley
White Fragility - by Robin DiAngelo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colourblindness - by Michelle Alexander
WATCH:
American Son
When They See Us
13th
Just Mercy
Get Out
The Hate U Give
If Beale Street Could Talk
The Black Power Mixtape
Mississippi Masala
Malcom X
LISTEN:
Art Pays Me (Halifax)
New York Times' 1619
EJI's Lynching in America
NPR's Code Switch
Ear Hustle
Angela Glover Blackwell’s Radical Imagination
DONATE NORTH AMERICA:
The Bail Project
https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-bail-project
Justice For Regis
https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-regis
Black Lives Matter Toronto
https://blacklivesmatter.ca/
The Minnesota Freedom Fund,
https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate
The Movement For Black Lives
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/movement-4-black-lives-1
Official George Floyd Memorial Fund
https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd