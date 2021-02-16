iHeartRadio

How To Support The Black Community In Nova Scotia & Around The World

Following the death of George Floyd, protests and long overdue conversations on racism have been sparked worldwide.

In the wake of Floyd's death, many are asking how to support, educate themselves and donate to Black initiatives and organizations both locally and globally. 

Whether it's by attending protests, donating time or money, or dedicating time and space to researching and learning...there is certainly no shortage of ways to show your solidarity. 

Amplifying Black voices is not only important, it is imperative. 
 
It is time to show up, speak up, and act. 

Below are links of resources and recommendations. 

 

SUPPORT TIME/$$: 

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Fund NS

Canadian Civil Liberties Association 

902 ManUp

Black Health Alliance

The Africville Heritage Trust 

Black Youth Helpline

Hope Blooms 

Birchtown Black Loyalist Society

The Black Cultural Society / Centre for Nova Scotia

 

 

SUPPORT BLACK BUSINESSES:

Family Over Fame Clothing

Classic Soles

Brawta Jamaican Cuisine

Soli Productions

Lux Handmade

Marcus Simmonds Fitness

DC Woodworks

Kreations by Kemmy

The Bin Doctor

Beautiful Linen Rentals

Life Out Loud

Honest Kitchen

Lisa's Holistic Rehab - Occupational Therapy and Neurofeedback Inc.

 

LEARN OUR SHARED HISTORY:

 

READ:

The Hate U Give - by Angie Thomas

Women, Race & Class - by Angela Y. Davis

Your Silence Will Not Protect You - by Audre Lorde

Black People Are Tired - an article by Dawn Stanley

White Fragility - by Robin DiAngelo

The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colourblindness - by Michelle Alexander

 

WATCH:
American Son

When They See Us

13th

Just Mercy

Get Out

The Hate U Give

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Black Power Mixtape

Mississippi Masala

Malcom X

 

LISTEN:

Art Pays Me (Halifax)

New York Times' 1619

EJI's Lynching in America

NPR's Code Switch

Ear Hustle

Angela Glover Blackwell’s Radical Imagination

 

DONATE NORTH AMERICA:

The Bail Project
https://secure.givelively.org/donate/the-bail-project

Justice For Regis
https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-regis

Black Lives Matter Toronto 
https://blacklivesmatter.ca/

The Minnesota Freedom Fund,
https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate

The Movement For Black Lives
https://secure.actblue.com/donate/movement-4-black-lives-1

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund 
https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

 

If you see racism, racial profiling, bigotry, prejudice or violence SPEAK UP.