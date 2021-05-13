Thank you All-Stars!

Coaches and volunteers - Your words. Your support. Makes a difference.

Simply tell us about the All-Star in your child’s life to reward them with a $100 e-gift card from Subway!

Thank you for keeping our kids moving, working tirelessly to keep our athletes safe, and their favourite after-school activities going.

Each afternoon this week Move 100 will ask our listeners to visit the MOVE 100 Facebook page to rave about the All-Star in your child’s life, and they’ll be entered for a chance to win!

Mini Rules outlining the Contest

No purchase necessary. Some restrictions apply. Contest starts at 2:00 pm AT on May 17, 2021 and closes on May 21, 2021 at 5:00 pm AT. Open to legal residents of Nova Scotia who are sixteen (16) years of age or older. Must correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill testing question to be declared a Prize winner. The approximate retail value of each qualifiying Prize is $100 CAD. The number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and entry available at https://www.iheartradio.ca/move/halifax

Complete rules and regulations