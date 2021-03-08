B.C. Woman Captures Incredible Photos Of A Lynx Out For a Stroll
Every now and then on the show, we talk about our animal encounters. Sometimes it's a Bear, most of the times it's a Deer, But the odd time someone will have a story about a Lynx!
The Lynx is without a doubt one of the coolest cats out there, just look at this thing! It's so majestic!
Since posting the pics on Friday, there has been over 1.2k Shares.
Posted by Shyda ForeverFriends on Friday, March 5, 2021
