BC Woman goes Viral for Wake Surfing in STILETTOS

Women crushing it Wednesday happens often here on Move 101.5 so if there's a woman in your life who you believe deserves some recognition, send me an email! Stephen.Keppler@Bellmedia.ca

Cassandra Lee has gone viral for Wake surfing in Stilletos and amazing outfits, She's been featured in the NY times, Daily Mail, and Yahoo!

Here's just a couple of the videos she's posted from Iinstagram...

And here she is chatting with Stephen Keppler for a weekly edition of WOMEN CRUSHING IT WEDNESDAY!