Canadian House Transformed into REAL-LIFE Home Alone House
As you may recall, we were once talking about how the Home Alone house is up for rent on Air BNB, well now we've found a house in Canada, that is a darn near replica!!
This is a house in Ontario, and it appears you can go up and snap photos with it!! What I love most is that this is CHOCK FULL of Home Alone References!!
Check it out below.
We just can’t help ourselves, this is way too much fun!— Shawn Turcotte (@sturcotte9999) December 5, 2021
More and more props keep showing up here at 18 Cypress Gardens for our #HomeAlone Christmas fundraiser for CHEO!
Come out, enjoy the display and donate!@KatherineDines @StittsCentral @StuntmanStu @mattskubeCTV pic.twitter.com/X240ywhQ3C
Hey @IncredibleCulk @RealDanielStern @TheRealJenCandy, the @sturcotte9999 Family in @StittsCentral has recreated the McCallister homestead to raise funds for to raise Youth Mental Health Services at Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (@CHEO). Amazing people/film/cause! pic.twitter.com/4bUJAAgwi2— Andre Gagne (@EarthToAndre) December 1, 2021