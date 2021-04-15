CANADIAN POLITICIAN GETS NAKED DURING VIDEO CONFERENCE...

People need to start going back into the office. At this point 'working from home' is becoming a liability. 'It was an honest mistake' Liberal MP William Amos said, after stripping down to nothing during a House of Commons video conference (Tues Apr 13th).

William Amos Apology Tweet:

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021