CANADIAN POLITICIAN GETS NAKED DURING VIDEO CONFERENCE...

People need to start going back into the office. At this point 'working from home' is becoming a liability. 'It was an honest mistake' Liberal MP William Amos said, after stripping down to nothing during a House of Commons video conference (Tues Apr 13th). 

William Amos Apology Tweet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 