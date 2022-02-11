iHeartRadio
Cast of Austin Powers Re-Unite for Super Bowl Commercial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HoqiQtc79CQ

MAKE THE MOVIE!!! Please I would love to see Austin Powers 4, and this commercial shows that the entire cast still has the chops to pull this off! Also, does Rob Lowe even age? Seriously! 

 

 

