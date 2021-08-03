12th Annual Ride to Live

Date: NOW - Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: 1 PM

Cost: $35

Location: Anywhere

Since 2009 The Ride to Live has raised 1.6 million dollars for prostate cancer support, awareness and research. Help to continue to support the 1 in 9 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This year the 5 poker stops will be focused on: RIDING THROUGH HISTORY- for prostate cancer. You will need to travel to 5 separate historical / interesting spots in your community and take a picture at each one. Click GUIDELINES for the Ride to Live 2021 event poker hand information. Participants have until September 10th at midnight to submit your selfies and to pick your poker numbers. Raise the most money and you will be rewarded with a wonderful choice of prize packages. The top collector has the first choice of package on September 12th.

Register now!