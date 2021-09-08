2021 GolfBC Championship Pro-Am!

Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Cost: $2,625 for a team

Location: Gallagher's Canyon Golf Course

You are invited to play with the pros in the GolfBC Championship Pro-Am!

Enter your group of three (3) Amateurs to play with one Mackenzie Tour Pro for a great golf experience at the beautiful Gallagher’s Canyon golf course. A limited number of team openings are available, so enter your team early! The GolfBC Championship Pro-Am will take place on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021

PRO-AM TEAM BENEFITS:

•Each Amateur will receive an outstandingTee Gift Package of Adidas golf attireconsisting of a Shirt, Shorts, and Shoes!

•18 holes of power cart golf

•Mackenzie Tour Starter will introduceyour foursome at your designated teetime

•Team members will each receive specialFood & Beverage Cards

•Team Photo•Team name and logo will appear on theGBCC website, tournament sign, andsocial media platforms•GolfBC Championship will followMackenzie Tour & Gallagher’s CanyonCOVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe andenjoyable experience for all

•Refunds will be issued if tournament iscancelled due to Covid-19

Regiser now!