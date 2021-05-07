2021 Gutsy Walk

Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021

Cost: Fundraiser

Location: Virtual Event

The Gutsy Walk for Crohn’s and Colitis Canada will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2021 all across the country. Gutsy Walkers are encouraged to do the walk in their community, whether it be their neighbourhood or a local park while within their bubble, to showcase their support for people living with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis all across the country.



Gutsy Walk is a fun-filled, family-friendly, and non-competitive day to walk in support of those impacted by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. People typically walk 5KM, but any distance and any activity done in your community on the day of is just as important! Participants can walk any distance they’re comfortable with.

Register now!