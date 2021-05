Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021

Cost: Fundraiser

Location: Virtual Event

The 2021 Kidney Walk is again going VIRTUAL across BC & Yukon, Alberta, the Territories and Saskatchewan. Participate on Sunday, June 6, 2021, to show our kidney and transplant community STRENGTH, HOPE & COURAGE!

Why Walk?

Kidney patients need our support more than ever before.

Fundraising is Critical.

Celebrate Online!

Register today!