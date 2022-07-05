2022 Canada Cup

Date: July 9-17, 2022

Time: Various

Location: Apple Bowl, Kelowna

After a two-year hiatus, Football Canada is thrilled to announce the return of its national male tackle football championship event, the Football Canada Cup (FCC).

The Canada Cup is Football Canada's national tackle football championship. It brings together provincial teams in the U-18 age category from across Canada to determine national football supremacy.

The FCC will be held at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna, British Columbia from July 9th – 17th, 2022. Football Canada has released the schedule for the event, which will see eight provincial teams compete for the title of National Champions.

For ticket info, and to purchase your tickets, click HERE.

Game Day 1 – Monday, July 11th, 2022

1 – 10:00am – Ontario (4) vs. Manitoba (5)

2 – 1:00pm – Quebec (2) vs. New Brunswick (7)

3 – 4:00pm – Saskatchewan (1) vs. Nova Scotia (8)

4 – 7:00pm – Alberta (3) vs. British Columbia (6)

Game Day 2 – Thursday, July 14th, 2022

5 – 10:00am – Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 1

6 – 1:00pm – Loser of Game 2 vs. Loser of Game 4

7 – 4:00pm – Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 1

8 – 7:00pm – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4

Game Day 3 – Sunday, July 17th, 2022

9 – 10:00am – Loser of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 – Consolation, 7th and 8th

10 – 1:00pm – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 – Consolation, 5th and 6th

11 – 4:00pm – Loser of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 – Bronze Medal

12 – 7:00pm – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 – Gold Medal​

