2022 Dine Around

Date: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: Anytime

Cost: Ranging from $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 per person

Location: Various Restaurants in Central Okanagan

With a variety of restaurants and accommodations in Kelowna and the Central Okanagan participating in the program for both dine-in and dine & stay packages, you can enjoy a three-course meal ranging from $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 per person, excluding tax and BC wine, beer or spirit pairings.

Check out participating restaurants HERE.

 

