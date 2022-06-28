23 Annual Canada Day Celebrations!

Time: 10:00am - 10:30pm

Where: Waterfront Park & Cultural District

It’s been two long years since we’ve been able to celebrate together. . . This year, join us in celebrating Canada Day with a bang! And by bang we mean fireworks! Live Music! Games! And much more. Festivals Kelowna has put together Kelowna’s 23rd Annual Canada Day Celebration happening in Downtown Kelowna. The biggest community celebration event in the interior BC! Celebrations will be taking place all over Downtown Kelowna including Waterfront Park, Prospera Place, Kelowna Art Gallery, and down Bernard! Say hi to us at Rhapsody Plaza and walk around the Artisan Market, or head to Waterfront Park for live music and food trucks. End your day with fireworks at 10 pm. For a full schedule of events, head to festivalskelowna.com.