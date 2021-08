Date: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Cost: Free

Location: Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna

Looking to Volunteer? Join the KCR Community at the 24th annual Okanagan Volunteer Fair to learn more about local non-profit organizations and various types of opportunities they have available throughout the Central Okanagan! This event is free to anyone who is interested in volunteering. See you there!

