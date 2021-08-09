Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021

Cost: $150 per person

Location: Summerland Golf & Country Club, 2405 Mountain Avenue, Summerland, BC

West Kelowna Firefighters are pleased to announce that the 2nd annual Troy Russell memorial charity golf tournament sponsored by Nor-Val Rentals is happening August 28th at Summerland Golf & Country Club. Shuttle will be available from west kelowna to summerland. Tickets $150 per golfer includes 18 holes with cart, Steak dinner & prizes .

