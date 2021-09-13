34th Annual Business Excellence Awards

Date: Friday, December 3, 2021

Location: Live or Virtual

The Kelowna Chamber salutes all Kelowna-area businesses and how they have rolled with the many punches thrown at them during 2021.

Nominations are now open and close the first week of October, leading up to the application process, judging, the announcement of finalists, the announcement in late November of Business Leader of the Year, and a gala awards ceremony, live and/or virtual, as the year draws to a close.

This year's theme is "Rockin' Resilience" - and awards in 2021 will celebrate in particular those businesses which embody those traits: the ability to keep going, keep staff and customers engaged, keep the lights on, keep moving forward.

More details here!