Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Cost: $170

Location: Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort,1310 Water Street Kelowna, BC

It's that time of year again - the 2021 Kelowna Business Excellence Awards are here and we're ready to help recognize and celebrate the best in Kelowna-area business and community leadership. For the 34th Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala, the Kelowna Chamber chose the theme "Rockin' Resilience" - and awards in 2021 will celebrate in particular those businesses which embody those traits: the ability to keep going, keep staff and customers engaged, keep the lights on, keep moving forward. The Kelowna Chamber salutes all Kelowna-area businesses and how they have rolled with the many punches thrown at them during 2021.

