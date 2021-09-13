3rd Annual Adult Team Spelling Bee! POSTPONED

3rd Annual Adult Team Spelling Bee!

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Time: 7 AM - 9 AM

Cost: $500 for team of four

Location: Coast Capri Hotel, 1171 Harvey Avenue, Kelowna

Project Literacy is excited to host their third annual Adult Team Spelling Bee Fundraiser! All funds raised from the Team Spelling Bee go toward supporting literacy programs for children and adults. The Team Spelling Bee includes coffee and a hot buffet breakfast! The winning team gets their name on the Spelling Bee Trophy and their photo shared on social media. The competition has a maximum of 10 teams with 4 adults on each team. The Team Spelling Bee is a great way to support literacy programs for children and adults. Get together with some friends and start practicing!