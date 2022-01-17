47th Civic & Community Awards (Nominations)

Date: Now - Friday, February 11, 2022

Location: Online

The City of Kelowna's Civic & Community Awards recognize outstanding contributions and achievements in our city each year. The award program includes categories for youth, artists, athletes, volunteers, businesses and volunteer organizations. The 47th annual awards will recognize and celebrate those who brought positive recognition to our city in 2021.

By nominating an individual or business, you'll help to ensure that those in our community that contribute to making Kelowna a better place to live are given the recognition they deserve. Nominations will be accepted until February 11, 2022. Anyone can nominte!

For the nomination form CLICK HERE.