When: May 28,2023

Where: Red Bird Brewing

"A Cut Above The Nest" -is a barber expo and battle being held on May 28th at Red Bird Brewing.

Purchase a ticket to the educational barber expo from Noon - 3pm or check out the Barber Battle for FREE at 4pm.

The evening is hosted by local comedian, Matt Baker! There will also be vendor booths set up by local businesses as well as giveaways throughout the night!



Tickets to the educational portion are $75 and can be purchased HERE.

Entry to watch the barber battle is FREE!