Date: Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Time: All Day

Location: Canadian Blood Services - Plasma Donor Centre, Kelowna

The Centre is located at 2271 Harvey Avenue in Orchard Park Mall; access is through a dedicated exterior entrance facing Springfield. There is plenty of free parking available.

Centre Hours for appointments are Tuesday through Friday 7:00am – 7:30pm, and Monday and Saturday 8:00am – 2:00pm. Our Adopt a Centre Day will have over 100 appointments to fill, but those who can’t attend on October 26th are invited to book an appointment for a date and time that works for them.

The need for plasma is four timesmore than what is collected inCanada. Plasma products are helping patients with immune deficiencies, rare blood disorders, cancers, tetanus infections, nervous system disorders, bleeding disorders,kidney and liver diseases, severe burns, surgeries,newborns with Rh disease and many more.

Appointments are required to donate, and can be made at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app or by calling 1-888-2DONATE.

Book your appointment today!