Amanda Marshall, 25 & Counting: The Heavy Lifting Tour

When: Sunday, July 2 2023

Where: Prospera Place

Amanda Marshall is hitting Canadian stages with "25 & Counting: The Heavy Lifting Tour", a cross-country tour that kicks off on June 11, with stops across the country including Kelowna on July 2nd at Prospera Place.

The tour will feature special guest Sophia Fracassi.

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am local time on Friday, March 31.

VIP packages for the tour will be available, including a meet and greet with Amanda and merchandise.



CANADIAN TOUR DATES

June 11: Moncton, NB at Casino NB*

June 12: Montreal, QC at Corona Theatre*

June 14: Peterborough, ON at Peterborough Memorial Centre*

June 16: Toronto, ON at Massey Hall*

June 18: London, ON at Budweiser Gardens*

June 20:Ottawa, ON at National Arts Centre*

June 21: Kitchener, ON at Centre In the Square*

June 22: Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Concert Hall*

June 25: Winnipeg, MB at Burton Cummings Theatre*

June 26: Regina, SK at Conexus Arts Centre*

June 29: Edmonton, AB at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

June 30: Calgary, AB at Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium*

July 2: Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place*

July 3: Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

July 4: Victoria, BC Royal Theatre*

July 6: Saskatoon SK at the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

August 5: New Glasgow, NS at The Jubilee Festival