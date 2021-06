Date: NOW - Sunday, July 25, 2021

Despite the cancellation of this year’s tournament, Bats for a Cause is still fundraising through its first ever online 50/50 in support of BC Children’s Hospital.

Tickets are $20 each for a chance to win up to $10,000. There’s only 1,000 tickets available so get yours before they sell out! The winner will be drawn on July 25.

