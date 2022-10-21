Bikes For All - With the West Side Warriors

Date: Friday, October 28

Time: Pre-game

Where: Royal Lepage Place

On Friday October 28, the West kelowna Warriors welcomes Elevation Outdoors and Smith Creek Cycle to Royal LePage Place in support of the Bikes For All program.In exchange for bringing any kid's bike to the Smith Creek Cycle station outside of Royal LePage Place, you'll recieve a free ticket to the West Side Warriors game.

Bikes For All is a community program to help get more kids on bikes. Over 6000 kids in the Okanagan live in poverty, and don't have access to bicycles. Elevation Outdoors adn Smith Creek Cycle are in their second year of bringing more bikes, and freedom, to the lives of the youth in the Okanagan. Last year, the program helped 50 families. This year, it's their goal to help 75.

Elevation Outdoors will also be on location with a 50/50 draw and information on their community supported programs.

if you can't make it to the game, you can still support Bikes For All by donating a kids bike to Smith Creek Cycle, or you can donate online with Elevation Outdoors.

For more information on the Bikes For All program, visit here.