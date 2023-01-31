Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That Tour

Date: Friday, September 22nd 2023

Where: South Okanagan Events Centre

Bonnie Raitt will return to Canada with her first headlining tour of the country since 2017. Joined by Special Guest Royal Wood on nine dates, the Just Like That…Tour 2023 will make 11 stops in Canada including Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Toronto! See Bonnie Raitt on the Just Like That Tour in Penticton on Friday, September 22nd at the South Okanagan Events Centre. 2022 was an incredible year for Raitt with the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album "Just Like That. . . " which she released on her independent label, Redwing recordings. She earned four GRAMMY nominations and received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement award. "Just Like That. . . " was #1 on six billboard music charts the week of release, and you see her perform it live in Penticton this September.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd at Ticketmaster.ca.