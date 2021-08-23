Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Time: 9 AM - 4 PM

Cost: $129

Location: Virtual Event

BrainX Conference on Brain Injury, presented by Pushor Mitchell LLP and BrainTrust Canada, brings together the most inspired thinkers in the field of concussion and brain injury for an interactive TEDx-style learning event.

Keynote speaker is Dr. Chris Nowinski, Co-Founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, sponsored by UBC Okanagan, Faculty of Health and Social Development. Chris was forced to walk away from his career as a WWE Superstar after suffering persistent symptoms after concussion. He will share how his difficult road to recovery lead him to dedicate his career to helping others impacted by concussion. Chris is joined by five other speakers from across Canada, whose topics include: The Present and Future of Concussion Prevention in Sport, COVID & Brain Injury, Impacts of COVID on the ABI Community, The Role of Technology in Neuroplasticity, and Estate Planning for Individuals with Disabilities.

