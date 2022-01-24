Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Cost: $75

Location: Virtual Event

This March, take action and change the future for the estimated 70,000 British Columbians living with dementia by attending Breakfast to Remember, a virtual fundraising event featuring a keynote address and live Q&A with neuroscientist and #1 international and New York Times bestselling author Dr. Lisa Genova.

Along with the Breakfast to Remember event, ticket purchasers will receive exclusive access to the Breakfast to Remember research event, featuring a panel with British Columbia's leading dementia researchers on Friday, March 4, 2022 at noon.

Get your tickets here!