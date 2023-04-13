Bridal Extravaganza

When: Saturday, April 15th 2023

Where: Trinity Church, 1905 Springfield Rd.

Briadl Extravaganza is connecting Brides to wedding vendors on April 15th. A fantastic way to get a head start on booking vendors for your big day. Gather your wedding party, family & friends for an event you don't want to miss! Come out to discover vendors and check out 2023 bridal fashions. There will be over 60 vendors in the industry for you to discover, door prizes, fashion shows and entertainment.

For tickets, visit lamorebridalevents.ca.