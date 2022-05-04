Canyon Falls Middle School, Spring Outdoor Market

Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Time: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Location: Canyon Falls Middle School

Canyon Falls Middle School is hosting its first-ever Spring Outdoor Market! On May 28, stop by Canyon Falls Middle School to help support the funding of many objectives and activities that contribute to the spirit and community of Canyon Falls. This year, funds raised will go to supplying more books in the library and more instruments in the music department. 10% of all funds raised will also go to the Kelowna Woman's Shelter. This market will include a silent auction and over 80 vendors, including student entrepreneurs! Kelowna's Park and Play, Paws it Forward and Childhood Connections will also be joining the market. The entrance fee to the Spring Outdoor Market will be by donations only with a ballot for a door prize!

For information on becoming a vendor CLICK HERE!