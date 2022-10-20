Canyon Falls Middle School, Winter Market

Date: Saturday, November 26 2022

Time: 10:00am - 4:00pm

Where: Canyon Falls Middle School - 1211 Frost Rd, Kelowna

With the success of Canyon Falls Middle School's first-ever Spring Outdoor Market, the middle school has decided to host an indoor Winter Market. On November 26, stop by Canyon Falls Middle School to help support the funding of many objectives and activities that contribute to the spirit and community of Canyon Falls. This year, funds raised will go to supplying more books in the library and more instruments in the music department. This market will include raffles and over 50 vendors including student entrepreneurs! There will even be a visit from Santa himself!

The entrance fee to the Spring Outdoor Market will be by donations only.

