Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: All Day

Location: The Harvest Golf Club, Twin Lakes Golf Resort, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

Join the 30th Annual CapriCMW Golf 4 Kids Day in support of BGC Okanagan (formerly Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs). Help them reach their goal to raise $100,000 for the kids who need them the most. On August 11th celebrate the kids in our community who need their support no matter what their circumstances. The day's events will take place at golf courses throughout the Okanagan. Several golf course have agreed to donate back to the BGC Okanagan and will be encouraging all the golfers to do the same.

Donate

Can't golf but still want to help? Click here to make a donation to BGC Okanagan and you will receive tax receipt and the satisfaction of knowing you are helping the kids who need us the most.



Play

Play a round of golf on August 11th with your colleagues, friends and family and help us increase their profile in all the communities throughout the Okanagan. Join them on social media @CapriCMW and @BGCOkanagan, take a selfie and tag #golf4kidsday.



Bid

They will have lots of great items up for bid through their online auction. Auction will run from August 1st to August 12th at 8:00PM.

For more information click here!